More than 300 drivers ticketed during parking ban

Three hundred and forty-one tickets were issued in Edmonton's most recent Phase 1 parking ban.

The ban was implemented from Feb. 26 to March 2.

No vehicles were towed.

The city says "the goal of enforcement during a parking ban is to encourage compliance with the removal of vehicles from an area to allow for improved safety, reduced risk of property damage and efficient Snow and Ice Control maintenance operations.

"Parking bans help ensure crews can clear snow from streets safely, efficiently and quickly."

During a Phase 1 ban, crews clear major roads, core business areas and bus routes.