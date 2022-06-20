More than 300 fuel thefts reported in Sask. this year: RCMP

More than 300 fuel thefts have been reported to Saskatchewan RCMP in 2022 – an increase of nearly 65 per cent from last year.

The 305 reported thefts between Jan. 1 and June 17 represent a 64.9 per cent increase from 185 during the same period in 2021, according to a release from RCMP.

These incidents include thefts from gas stations, farm fuel tanks and thefts of jerry cans and drilling/siphoning of vehicle tanks.

Theft from gas stations accounts for 222 of the reports – or 73 per cent, RCMP said.

In a previous release, RCMP recommended taking precautions against fuel theft, including locking privately owned tanks, setting up video of photo surveillance, parking vehicles in a locked garage, outbuilding or well-lit area; parking with fuel doors facing a frequently travelled road, activating vehicle alarms and reporting suspicious activity to police.

All victims of fuel theft are encouraged to report it to police. Fuel theft can be reported to the RCMP online.