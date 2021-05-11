More than 300 new COVID-19 cases in Manitoba, no deaths

More than 300 new COVID-19 cases have been identified in Manitoba.

While there were no COVID-19 deaths reported on Tuesday, the province added 329 new COVID-19 cases to its total. The infections bring Manitoba's total so far in the pandemic to 42,779, including 3,837 active cases and 37,945 recoveries.

One case was removed from the total due to a data correction.

The province has a five-day test positivity rate of 12 per cent.

Winnipeg continues to have the highest number of active cases in Manitoba. On Tuesday, the region reported 235 new cases, and a five-day test positivity rate of 14.2 per cent. Winnipeg has 2,764 active cases.

The other cases reported on Tuesday include:

34 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region, which has 393 total active cases;

28 cases in the Southern Health region, which has 224 total active cases;

24 cases in the Interlake-Eastern health region, which has 181 total active cases; and

Eight cases in the Northern health region, which has 275 total active cases.

As of Tuesday, there were 214 COVID-19 patients in hospital, including 154 people who have active cases and 60 who are no longer infectious but still need care. Of the 59 COVID-19 patients in intensive care, 48 have active cases and 11 are no longer infectious.

The number of people who have died with COVID-19 in Manitoba remains at 997.

The province said 2,920 laboratory tests were completed on Monday, bringing the total number of tests done since early February 2020 to 701,643.