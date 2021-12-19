More than 300 new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa, with two new hospitalizations

Ottawa Public Health is reporting 333 more people in the city have tested positive for COVID-19, marking the highest daily case count since mid-April. Two more people are in hospital with active cases.

To date, OPH has recorded 34,296 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the city. No new deaths were reported on Sunday, keeping the pandemic death toll at 620 residents. There are zero COVID-19 patients in the ICU.

Active cases continue to rise rapidly, now at a level not seen since early May.

The city's rolling seven-day average is 197.0, up from 85.9 at this time last week and up from 40.6 four weeks ago.

This comes as new COVID-19 restrictions and capacity limits come into effect. Provincial measures began at 12:01 a.m. Sunday, while additional local measures come into effect at 12:01 a.m. Monday.

Across Ontario, health officials reported 4,177 new cases, the highest daily case count since April. Two more Ontarians have died due to COVID-19 and 1,210 previously reported cases are now considered resolved.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Dec 11 to Dec. 17): 132.6 (up from 112.0)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (Dec. 10 to Dec. 16): 6.3 per cent

Reproduction number (Seven day average): 1.70

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Of the 4,177 cases of COVID-19 reported in Ontario on Sunday, 905 are in unvaccinated individuals, for a rate of 31.64 cases for every 100,000 unvaccinated people, 2,977 are in fully vaccinated individuals, for a rate of 26.34 cases for every 100,000 fully vaccinated people, and 142 are in partially vaccinated individuals for a rate of 24.94 cases for every 100,000 partially vaccinated people. The vaccination status of the remaining 153 cases is unknown.

More than 11.3 million Ontarians are fully vaccinated. Health experts have noted the number of COVID-19 infections identified in fully vaccinated individuals will naturally increase as more people get both of their shots. Vaccination helps reduce the risk of severe symptoms related to COVID-19 as well as hospitalization.

Data on rates of vaccination among hospitalized patients in Ontario is not available on Sundays as some hospitals don't report to the province on weekends.

(n.b. The rate per 100,000 population is used to compare the total populations of unvaccinated individuals, partially vaccinated, and fully vaccinated individuals against each other, as their respective populations are different. There are more fully vaccinated people in Ontario than there are unvaccinated people in Ontario, so a calculation dividing new cases by the respective populations and then multiplying that figure by 100,000 is used as a comparative measure. Rates per 100,000 are published daily by the Ontario government.)

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health releases vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of Friday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 884,898

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 818,722

Share or population five and older with at least one dose: 89 per cent

Share of population five and older fully vaccinated: 82 per cent

*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

There are 1,695 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Sunday, up from 1,409 on Saturday.

It's the highest number of active cases in Ottawa since May 9.

Ottawa Public Health reported 47 newly resolved cases of COVID-19. The total number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is 31,981.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are five people in Ottawa area hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses on Sunday, up from three on Saturday

There have been no patients in Ottawa's ICUs for more than a week.

Age categories of people in hospital:

0-9: 0

10-19: 0

20-29: 0

30-39: 0

40-49: 0

50-59: 0

60-69: 0

70-79: 1

80-89: 3

90+: 1

(Ottawa Public Health is now reporting people in hospital with an "active" infection)

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: 29 new cases (3,460 total cases)

10-19 years-old: 55 new cases (4,639 total cases)

20-29 years-old: 75 new cases (7,479 total cases)

30-39 years-old: 61 new cases (5,289 total cases)

40-49 years-old: 43 new cases (4,532 total cases)

50-59 years-old: 45 new cases (3,898 total cases)

60-69-years-old: 16 new cases (2,271 total cases)

70-79 years-old: Four new cases (1,245 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Four new cases (924 total cases)

90+ years old: One new case (555 total cases)

Unknown: Zero new cases (4 cases total)

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Total Alpha (B.1.1.7) cases: 6,850

Total Beta (B.1.351) cases: 513

Total Gamma (P.1) cases: 55

Total Delta (B.1.617.2) cases: 1,566

Total Omicron (B.1.1.529) cases: 19

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 13,410

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 124

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 61 new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 45 new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 129 new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: 41 new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Four new cases

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health reports COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions and community outbreaks in Ottawa.

Community outbreaks:

Multi-unit dwelling: One outbreak

Sports & Recreation– Recreation: One outbreak

Workplace – Construction: Two outbreaks

Workplace – Corporate/Office: One outbreak

Workplace – Health: One outbreak

Workplace – Recreation: One outbreak

Workplace – Restaurant: One outbreak

Workplace – Retail: Three outbreaks

Schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks:

École élémentaire catholique St. François d'Assise (Nov. 24) École élémentaire catholique Elisabeth-Bruyère (Dec. 1) Mifo Notre-Dame-Des-Champs – Service Garde Agrees Centre ( Dec. 2) Berrigan Elementary School (Dec. 3) Featherston Drive Public School (Dec. 6) École élémentaire catholique Saint-Jean-Paul II (Dec. 7) Osgoode Township High School (Dec. 7) St. Elizabeth Ann Seton elementary school (Dec. 7) Vimy Ridge Public School (Dec. 7) Carleton Heights Public School (Dec. 9) Imagination Station Licenced Child Care (Dec. 10) Jockvale Elementary School (Dec. 10) École secondaire publique Pierre-de-Blois (Dec. 11) Holy Spirit Elementary School (Dec. 11) Katimavik Elementary School (Dec. 11) Pleasant Park Public School (Dec. 12) St. Gabriel Elementary School (Dec. 12) Chapman Mills Elementary School (Dec. 13) École élémentaire catholique d'enseignment personnalisé La Source (Dec. 13) Glebe Collegiate Institute (Dec. 13) École élémentaire catholique Pierre Elliott Trudeau (Dec. 14) Georges Vanier Catholic Elementary School (Dec. 14) Knoxdale Public School (Dec. 14) Sacred Heart High School (Dec. 14) École secondaire catholique Franco-Cité (Dec. 15) St. Peter High School (Dec. 15) St. John XXIII Elementary School (Dec. 15) Torah Academy of Ottawa Elementary School (Dec. 16) Merivale High School (Dec. 16) Sir Wilfrid Laurier Seconday School (Dec. 16) École élémentaire catholique Alain Fortin (Dec. 17) NEW École élémentaire catholique d'enseignment personnalisé Édouard Bond (Dec. 17) NEW St. Patrick Elementary School (Dec. 17) NEW

Healthcare and congregate settings experiencing outbreaks: