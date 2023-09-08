More than 350 animals have benefited from emergency wildfire supports: BC SPCA

Since a provincial state of emergency was declared due to wildfires last month, the BC SPCA says hundreds of pets have benefited from its emergency support programs.

The BC SPCA began offering pet owners emergency boarding, animal food and supplies at no cost on Aug. 18, as thousands of British Columbians faced evacuation orders and alerts.

In an update posted online Thursday, the society said its provided boarding to 147 animals so far—45 of which remain in care—while supplying another 207 pets with necessary food, water and attention.

Of the 64 households that have requested emergency support, the BC SPCA says 14 are still receiving ongoing aid.

In a previous Aug. 18 update, the BC SPCA said 24 animals were being cared for through the urgent boarding program. Three days later, that number had grown to 104.

As part of the emergency response, the BC SPCA had to transfer all adoptable pets out of animal centres in affected communities to make room for those in need of emergency boarding.

The society says its also been accepting, organizing and transporting “truckloads” of donated pet food and supplies, including kitty litter, crates and linens, to wildfire evacuees.

In Thursday’s release, the BC SPCA notes that nearly a dozen of its partner organizations have been helping provide aid to pet owners, particularly in Kelowna and West Kelowna, where officials say at least 200 structures were partially or fully destroyed by wildfires.

MORE OPTIONS FOR PET OWNERS SEEKING SUPPORT

The Paws for Hope Animal Foundation created a $10,000 fire relief fund last month to help British Columbians who have been impacted by wildfires care for their pets. However, a spokesperson told CTV News on Friday that no one has applied for aid since the initiative was announced on Aug. 22.

“We have not received any requests specifically from families impacted by the fires,” wrote Kathy Powelson, executive director of the foundation, in an email. “We are, however, overwhelmed with requests for financial assistance for veterinary funding from pet families in general.”

Paws for Hope has two regular programs—“Better Together” which offers funding to low-income pet owners and “No Pet Left Behind,” which provides temporary foster care for animals whose guardians are experiencing a crisis. Powelson says the foundation is fielding 100 requests weekly for the first program, and another 40 for the other.

Wildfire evacuees who are seeking help caring for their pets can email emily@pawsforhope.org or call 778-991-7729.

To access services provided by BC SPCA, call the animal helpline at 1-855-622-7722.

As of Friday, there are 412 active wildfires burning across B.C., 14 of which are categorized as “of note.”

The provincial state of emergency will remain in effect until at least Sept. 14.

“While the threat of wildfires remains ever-present, the BC SPCA recognizes many will need help for some time to come,” reads Thursday’s update.