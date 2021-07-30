More than $37K in stolen property recovered from Nipissing Township home: OPP

Two people have been arrested after a search at a home south of North Bay revealed a large stash of suspected stolen property, Ontario Provincial Police said.

Officers from the community street crime units in North Bay and Huntsville raided a home on Black Creek Road in Nipissing Township around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

"More than $37,000 worth of stolen property was recovered," police said in a news release Thursday night.

Now, a 48-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman have been arrested and charged with two counts of altering/destroying/removing a vehicle identification number and having property obtained by crime.

The male accused is being held in custody pending a bail hearing while the woman was released and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 24 in North Bay.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.