More than 39,000 vehicles have expired licence permits in Ottawa

Ottawa police are reminding motorists to renew their vehicle permit immediately, after issuing 81 tickets for expired licence plates/permits over the Family Day long weekend.

According to the Ministry of Transportation, more than 39,000 motor vehicles in Ottawa have expired permits.

During the enforcement blitz in downtown Ottawa over the long weekend, officers were on the lookout for suspended drivers and expired vehicle registration.

"Our officers used our Automated License Plate Readers (ALPRs) to quickly identify vehicle registration and drivers’ licence offences as well as suspended drivers," Staff Sgt. Denis Hull said.

"Vehicle owners are reminded that there is no longer a cost but the requirement to renew your vehicle permit still exists."

Even though the Ontario government scrapped the licence plate renewal fees and stickers for passenger vehicles last year, vehicle owners must still renew their plates every one or two years online.

The fine for an expired vehicle registration is $110.

Officers issued 297 tickets during the enforcement blitz last weekend, including 26 for speeding, 12 for stunt driving and 34 for disobeying a stop sign.

Eighteen motorists were stopped for driving without a licence, and five were charged for driving while suspended.

To renew your licence plate, click here.