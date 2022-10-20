More than 4,000 Nova Scotia Power customers lose electricity in outage

Nova Scotia Power was beginning to restore electricity to customers on the province's eastern shore Thursday following a transmission outage.

The outage began around 10 p.m. Wednesday and at its peak affected more than 4,000 customers in communities in the Musquodoboit Harbour area.

In an email, utility spokeswoman Jacqueline Foster said crews had responded to a damaged transmission pole that was "off road," although she didn't say what caused the damage.

"Crews have equipment on site and are working to repair and restore power as safely and quickly as possible," said Foster.

She said another outage that had been affecting about 230 customers in the Frasers Mill, N.S., area had seen power restored.

As of late afternoon, almost 2,000 customers were still without power.

As a result of the outage, the Halifax Regional Centre for Education cancelled classes at three of its schools Thursday -- Eastern Shore District High, Gaetz Brook Junior High and Oyster Pond Academy.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 20, 2022.