More than $4.6 million in grants award to help Windsor-Essex businesses

Windsor-Essex small businesses were recognized for their perseverance through the pandemic and their innovation to pivot and adapt, local businesses have since been granted $4.6 million to help with that growth.

Mayor Drew Dilkens along with the Ontario Minister of Small Business and Red Tape Reduction and executive director of Small Business and Entrepreneurship Centre – Invest Windsor Essex, Sabrina DeMarco, highlighted the work of small local businesses in Ford City on Monday.

“Starting a small business at any time is a tricky endeavour, full of hard work and challenge. Starting a small business during a global pandemic, when supply chains were stretched and the public was advised to stay at home, was an even greater risk. The success shown by Windsor’s local entrepreneurs is a testament to the grit and determination of all of our region’s small businesses,” Dilkens said.

The City of Windsor has awarded around $3,97 million to small and medium sized business this fiscal year through various Community Improvement Plan (CIP) funds which help to offset the costs of facility upgrades, renovations and accessibility needs.

Additionally, the Small Business and Entrepreneurship Centre has awarded more than $632,000 in program funding form January 2020 to October 2021.

“Ontario is committed to supporting the small and ‘Main Street’ businesses that are central to our economy and way of life. Our support for Digital Main Street is helping thousands of small businesses to expand their digital presence, market their services online, and revitalize their operations with high-tech tools and training,” Tangri said. “This is why we’re investing an additional $40 million into the program to continue to help small businesses across the province adapt to the pandemic – and thrive beyond it.”

The Small Business and Entrepreneurship Centre oversees administration of provincial dollars to benefit regional small local businesses. Business owners can apply for different grants throughout the year, but five programs played an important part in the region’s pandemic response:

Starter Company PLUS program (Jumpstart Recovery Program) was awarded to 26 local businesses and offered a grant of up to $5,000, as well as access to training, mentoring, networking and one-on-one consulting support through the SBEC.

Digital Main Street focuses on assisting brick-and-mortar small businesses with technology adoption and a shift to online operations. The program granted $2,500 to 136 local businesses, as well as training and advisory support to brick-and-mortar small businesses looking to increase their capacity through digital transformation.

Summer Company Program helped 19 students start a summer business and gain valuable experience, entrepreneurial training, mentorship and grants of up to $3,000 to run a new, full-time business over the summer.

Foodpreneur Advantage offers a monthly series of introductory seminars and training opportunities to support entrepreneurs looking to get a start in the industry. Foodpreneur Advantage Scale-Up is a 10-week training program for food and beverage manufacturing businesses with a high potential to scale operations. Participants are also eligible to receive a Starter Company PLUS grant of up to $5,000.

RE3: Rebuild, Reopen, Revive program provided 20 small and medium-sized businesses in Windsor-Essex with contributions of up to $5,000 each to help them pivot and sustain their operations, mid-pandemic.

The City of Windsor responded to COVID-19 challenges with the release of its Small Business Action Plan which supported waiting fees for the outdoor food hall and offering free rentals at Lanspeary Park, and allowing business improvement areas (BIAs) to apply for road closures and pedestrian events.

“In many ways, our neighbourhoods and BIAs are experiencing a revival and renewal like never before,” said Ward 5 councillor Ed Sleiman. “Much of that success is driven by the risk takers and entrepreneurs who form our healthy small business community. The community here at Ford City is certainly leading the way and showcasing tremendous innovation, community spirit and business successes.”