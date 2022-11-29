More than 40 checkstops expected around Sask. in December

There will be an increase in impaired driving checkstops around Saskatchewan this holiday season.

According to the province, Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) will be providing additional funding to police agencies to conduct more than 40 checkstops throughout December.

"Checkstops are an important enforcement tool and a highly visual reminder to drivers about the importance of planning a safe ride home," Minister Responsible for SGI Don Morgan said in a release.

Checkstops may take place any day of the week and can be on a municipal street in a city, town or on a highway, a release said.

The public is also encouraged to call 911 to report anyone they suspect is driving Impaired.

Under Bill C-46 federal legislation, police are allowed to legally demand a roadside breath test for alcohol from anyone they legally stop, the province said.

People who refuse a test can be charged with a Criminal Code offence.

In 2020 three people were killed and 44 more were injured in impaired driving collisions around Saskatchewan during the holiday season.