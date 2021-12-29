More than 400 people served dinner on Christmas Day in North Bay

More than 400 meals were served for those in need and those who were alone on Christmas Day at Memorial Gardens in North Bay.

Volunteers told CTV News it was mostly homeless people coming through the doors.

“There are so many people in need, there’s a lot of people that need support, a lot of people need people around them, they are lonely,” said chairwoman Sylvia Antinozzi.

“Mainly it was homeless people. You can tell because of the way they are dressed and the way they are cold and by the colour of their skin."

Antinozzi said they opened at 10:30 a.m., but some people arrived at 9.

Typically the meal takes place at a local church, but due to the pandemic, the past two years it has taken place at Memorial Gardens.