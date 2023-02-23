More than 400 pool players are competing in North Bay

North Bay will have more than 400 pool players on hand until Sunday. The players aged 19 to 75, are competing in the Eastern Ontario Provincial Championships.

The 12-division tournament at North Bay's Best Western Hotel and Conference Centre on Lakeshore Drive will feature some of the best players in the province as they compete.

"It's great to watch them play they break and run table, break and run table and that can bounce back and forth between the two players so it's very exciting," said Bonnie Zufelt, the events’ coordinator.

"Into the recreational divisional they're worried about sinking one or two balls at a time they don't plan the whole table, you get into the silver and gold division they break and then say I'm gonna do this shot, then this shot then this."

With many tables needed to ensure each division is able to play, pool tables have been imported from the U.S.

"Colorado, they have a driver that comes up, he's here for the week, 40 tables on the transport," said Zufelt.

"The reason for Colorado, there's a company that has 400 tables and transports. They send them out to British Columbia, Alberta. Two weeks ago these tables were down in London at a tournament, so there's a need for these tables for sure."

For this weekend, there's a total of $30,000 up for grabs among the 12-divisions.

For more information on the tournament, visit the Eastern Ontario Valley National 8-Ball Association’s Facebook page.