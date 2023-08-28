More than 400 students were welcomed at University of Regina's 'move in day'

More than 400 students from various parts of Canada and abroad were welcomed Monday on campus for their first year at the University of Regina (UofR).

"It's more like a university feel and gets you out of the house on your own, learn to be independent earlier on," new student Brin Vanthuynee said.

More than 1,100 students will be living on campus this year.

University staff, volunteers and returning students were doing their best to assist and help.

"Just to make them feel welcome and see that it's not that frightening, and it's a fun place to be," Noble Okaforpn, a student assistant at the U of R said.

"This has been amazing, this is such a great setup, so organized, they've been very helpful," Jennifer Chant, a parent dropping off her child said.

University of Regina president, Jeff Keshen, said students are returning to the pre-pandemic state in increasing numbers.

"It is an energy on campus that we want to be happening for some time, great to see it this morning," Keshen said.

The university will have a new international program aimed at attracting more students from different countries.

"They bring diversity, they bring dynamism to our campus, they bring global perspectives, they bring the opportunity for students here to see people from other parts of the world," Keshen said.

There will be an orientation for all students with activities on Tuesday.