More than $47K in undeclared cigarettes seized in Windsor

Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) officers seized 592 cartons of undeclared cigarettes in Windsor.

According to CBSA, the undeclared cigarettes were seized at the Windsor UPS facility.

The cartons were valued at $47,460.

#CBSA officers at the Windsor UPS facility seized 592 cartons of undeclared cigarettes valued at $47,460 CDN. Learn the right way to import goods into Canada: https://t.co/QWrwdwmPkQ pic.twitter.com/b4uF9z6Aut