More than 5,000 speeding tickets handed out in March: SGI
Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) said more than 5,000 drivers were caught speeding in March.
A traffic safety spotlight helped police hand out a total of 5,023 tickets across the province for speeding and aggressive driving.
SGI said those included 285 tickets for speeding in a school zone, 220 tickets for exceeding 60 km/h while passing an emergency vehicle that is stopped with its lights activated, 96 tickets for exceeding 60 km/h while passing a work zone or highway equipment with lights flashing, 190 tickets for exceeding the speed limit by more than 35 km/h, 25 tickets for exceeding the speed limit by more than 50 km/h and 14 tickets for racing.
There were also 434 distracted driving tickets handed out, 363 of those were for cellphone use. Another 358 impaired drivers were caught resulting in 258 criminal charges being laid.
There were also 285 tickets issued for improper or a lack of seatbelt or child restraint usage.
SGI said April’s traffic safety spotlight is focusing on suspended drivers and unregistered vehicles.
-
N.S. funeral home crematorium licence suspended for 'wrongful cremation'A funeral home in Sydney, N.S., will have its crematorium licence suspended for a wrongful cremation that happened last December.
-
Airdrie Man charged with murdering mother pursues not criminally responsible defenceThe lawyer for an Airdrie man accused of murdering his mother says he is hoping his client will be found not criminally responsible for the death.
-
Fredericton Police Force makes its largest drug bust in department's historyThe Fredericton Police Force has seized several kilograms of various drugs, a large sum of cash, and multiple restricted firearms in what it's calling the biggest drug bust in the force’s history.
-
Third suspect in fatal Calgary house fire arrested in Radium, B.C.The Calgary Police Service confirms a 30-year-old man, wanted on a Canada-wide warrant, has been arrested in connection with a fatal house fire in Douglasdale in February.
-
Toronto wants residents to help choose the city's new official treeToronto is asking residents to choose which tree should officially represent the city.
-
CFL reschedules Edmonton Elks-Saskatchewan Roughriders regular-season contestThe CFL announced Thursday a regular-season game between the Edmonton Elks and Saskatchewan Roughriders will be played a day earlier than originally scheduled.
-
Technology plays role in protection of endangered right whales off Atlantic CanadaResearchers will be using the latest technology again this year to track the movement of North Atlantic right whales in the waters off Atlantic Canada in an effort to protect the endangered animals.
-
New Anti-Racism in Sport Accord focused on making sports safe for allA new Anti-Racism in Sport Accord was launched on Thursday, which has the goal of ensuring sports are safe place for all people.
-
Former The Bay store in downtown Winnipeg to be used partly for Indigenous housingOne of the landmark stores formerly run by the Hudson's Bay Co. is about to undergo a major transformation. .