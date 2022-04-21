More than 5,000 speeding tickets handed out in March: SGI

Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) said more than 5,000 drivers were caught speeding in March.

A traffic safety spotlight helped police hand out a total of 5,023 tickets across the province for speeding and aggressive driving.

SGI said those included 285 tickets for speeding in a school zone, 220 tickets for exceeding 60 km/h while passing an emergency vehicle that is stopped with its lights activated, 96 tickets for exceeding 60 km/h while passing a work zone or highway equipment with lights flashing, 190 tickets for exceeding the speed limit by more than 35 km/h, 25 tickets for exceeding the speed limit by more than 50 km/h and 14 tickets for racing.

There were also 434 distracted driving tickets handed out, 363 of those were for cellphone use. Another 358 impaired drivers were caught resulting in 258 criminal charges being laid.

There were also 285 tickets issued for improper or a lack of seatbelt or child restraint usage.

SGI said April’s traffic safety spotlight is focusing on suspended drivers and unregistered vehicles.