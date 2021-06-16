More than 5,000 St. Clair College graduates to be recognized at June convocation

More than 5,000 graduates across various programs will be celebrated during St. Clair College’s virtual convocation Thursday.

St. Clair College will host eight sessions which can all be viewed online at 3 p.m. Students who received academic medals from each of their schools will also be recognized.

“Remarkably, throughout the pandemic, St. Clair has achieved our highest ever enrolment levels and staged several Convocations featuring our largest ever graduating classes," President France said. "This week's ceremonies will add to those numbers, as over 5,000 new graduates will be added to our half-century of 120,000 alumni.”

The schools represented during the sessions include:

Academic Studies Chatham

Community Studies

Engineering Technologies

Apprenticeship and Skilled Trades

Health Sciences & Nursing (including Chatham)

Media Art & Design

Business and Information Technology

Ace Acumen Academy

Graduates will be granted two lapel pins. One from the Alumni Association and one from the college portraying the St. Clair College gryphon wings.

A news release from the college says a message from France told the graduates the gryphon wings represented their “innate and undeniable quality to excel at whatever challenge is presented."

“We very much regret that, again, we will have to stage an on-line ceremony for these exceptionally dedicated students,” France said. “But they will be recognized with a newly designed lapel pin as a token of our esteem for their persistence in pursuing - and completing - their educations in the midst of a global crisis."

All students were given the chance to submit a slide with a photo and quote to be included in the virtual ceremony. The slides will be available to downtown once the convocation.

The college is encouraging graduates and their families to share the ceremony on social media using the hashtags #sccgrad2021 and #saintsnation.