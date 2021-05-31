More than 50,000 Ottawans now fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Ottawa Public Health says more than 50,000 residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as administration of second doses continues to increase.

The latest data from OPH's COVID-19 vaccination dashboard show 50,601 Ottawa residents 12 and older have had both doses of COVID-19 vaccine, 11,047 more than last Monday.

Administration of first doses also continues, with more than 44,000 first shots administered in the last week. Nearly 540,000 residents—62 per cent of all adults—have had at least one dose so far. The city has also surpassed the 50 per cent mark for first dose coverage among the total population with 51 per cent of residents having at least one dose.

On Monday, the province opened up earlier bookings for second doses for people 80 or older, but the city said there were some issues with the provincial booking system, which forced a temporary pause on vaccine bookings.

Vaccine administration in Ottawa slowed last week compared to the record-setting week before, with 55,918 total doses administered between May 23 and May 29. The week prior had seen more than 67,000 shots in arms.

This week, the city is holding pop-up vaccination clinics in select neighbourhoods.

Individuals 12 years of age and older who live in the eligible neighbourhoods will be able to receive the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the pop-up clinics.

Here is a look at the upcoming locations for the pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics:

May 31-June 1

Bayshore Shopping Centre

Eligible neighbourhoods: Bayshore-Belltown

Hours of operation: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

June 2

Infinity Centre – 2901 Gibford Drive

Eligible neighbourhoods: Ledbury-Heron Gate-Ridgemont and Hawthorne Meadows-Sheffield Glen

Hours of operation: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

June 3-4

Patro d'Ottawa – 40 Cobourg Street

Eligible neighbourhoods: Lowertown

Hours of operation: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

June 5-6

Regina Street Alternative School at 2599 Regina Street

Eligible neighborhoods: Bayshore-Belltown

Hours of operation: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

June 5-6

Ridgemont High School - 2597 Alta Vista Drive

Eligible neighbourhoods: Ledbury – Heron Gate – Ridgemont

Hours of operation: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Residents are asked to bring at least one piece of ID and proof of address must be provided. A valid Ontario Health card is preferred, but not required if you do not have one.

For more information, visit the Ottawa Public Health website.

QUICK STATS

Ottawa residents with at least one dose: 539,403

Ottawa residents with two doses: 50,601

Percent of population 18 and older with at least one dose: 62 per cent

Percent of population 18 and older with two doses: 6 per cent

Percent of total population with at least one dose: 51 per cent

Percent of total population with two doses: 5 per cent

VACCINATION COVERAGE BY AGE FOR OTTAWA RESIDENTS WITH AT LEAST ONE DOSE

12-17: 7.1 per cent (4,706 people)

18-29: 34.7 per cent (64,803 people)

30-39: 40.8 per cent (64,607 people)

40-49: 60.4 per cent (81,445 people)

50-59: 80.2 per cent (112,051 people)

60-69: 85.3 per cent (101,436 people)

70-79: 91.0 per cent (68,928 people)

80 and older: 91.8 per cent (38,915 people)

Unknown age: 2,513 people

VACCINATION COVERAGE BY AGE FOR OTTAWA RESIDENTS WITH TWO DOSES