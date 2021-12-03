More than 50 new cases total reported by MLHU and SWPH

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 38 new COVID-19 cases Friday, while Southwestern Public Health (SWPH) saw 29 new cases.

This marks a third day of rising cases in Middlesex-London and a return to higher case counts in Elgin and Oxford counties.

Middlesex-London now has a total of 14,975 cases and 252 related deaths (none new), with 14,530 cases resolved leaving 193 active. The seven-day moving average climbed to 19.3 from 18.9 on Thurday. Friday's count is the highest since mid-September.

Of the cases with an episode date in the past six weeks, 48.9 per cent are among the unvaccinated, partially vaccinated or those not yet protected by the vaccine. The same group also accounts for 55 per cent of hospitalizations and 71.4 per cent of deaths.

The London Health Sciences Centre says it is caring for 13 inpatients with COVID-19, five fewer in the last 24 hours, while the number of cases in in adult Critical Care dropped by two to six.

Outbreaks continue at Western University's Saugeen-Maitland Hall Residence with nine confirmed and one probable case as of Thursday, and Fanshawe College's Merlin House Residence which has seen three cases.

A new outbreak was declared Friday at Tecumseh Public School in London, which reportedly has three cases.

Meanwhile SWPH is reporting 29 new cases for a second day in a row in Elgin and Oxford counties. Currently, eight patients are in hospital, no change from Thursday, and five remain in Critical Care.

The majority of active cases are in St. Thomas, which has 55 active cases, followed by Woodstock with 30 and Tillsonburg with 27.

An active outbreak at the Aylmer Retirement Residence has been declared over while an outbreak at Caressant Care Bonnie Place in St. Thomas continues with seven cases to date.

Five schools in the SWPH region are in outbreak including; St. Joseph's Catholic School and Glendale High School, both in Tillsonburg, Pierre Elliott Trudeau French Immersion Public School in St. Thomas, Woodstock Christian School and Immanuel Christian School in Aylmer.

An outbreak at Westfield Public School in Tillsonburg has been declared over.

REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – 29 new, 176 active, 5,440 total, 5,164 resolved, 100 deaths (one new)

Grey-Bruce – eight new, 54 active, 2,559 total, 2,478 resolved, 23 deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – seven new, 119 active, 3,513 total, 3,330 resolved, 56 deaths

Huron-Perth – six new, 69 active, 2,586 total, 2,447 resolved, 70 deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – 12 new, 47 active, 4,406 total, 4,281 resolved, 78 deaths (one new)

Health officials in Grey-Bruce have declared a community outbreak after a number of cases linked to a field party near Holstein on Nov. 27.

So far three cases have been linked to the event, which reportedly had roughly 100 people attend, and Public Health Grey Bruce says all who attended are considered high-risk contacts and should isolate and get tested immediately.

For the first time in six months, Ontario health officials reported more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases across the province.