More than 50 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths in Manitoba Wednesday

Manitoba public health has reported more than 50 new COVID-19 cases in the province, though no new deaths were added.

According to the provincial dashboard updated on Wednesday, 52 new COVID-19 cases have been identified. Of these cases, provincial data shows 36 are not vaccinated, three are partially vaccinated and 13 have been fully vaccinated.

The new cases bring Manitoba's total to 59,052, including 438 active cases and 57,416 recoveries. The number of deaths remains at 1,198.

Of Manitoba's active COVID-19 cases, 254 people are not vaccinated, 122 are fully vaccinated, and 46 are partially vaccinated.

The provincial five-day test positivity rate is sitting at 2.8 per cent.

As of Wednesday, 74 people were in hospital with COVID-19, including 31 who have active cases. Of the active cases, the province said 26 are unvaccinated, three who are partially vaccinated, and two are fully vaccinated.

Of the 15 total COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit, the province said nine have active cases which include seven people who are unvaccinated and two who are partially vaccinated.

This is a developing story. More to come.