More than 50% of Canadians plan to spend more than $50 for Mother’s Day

It was a hectic afternoon at JMJ Flowers in Scarborough on Friday with a steady stream of customers picking up flower's for Mother's Day.

Florist Noeline Stanislaus said along with Valentine's Day, Mother’s Day is her shop’s busiest time of the year.

“We started getting orders on Monday and today, tomorrow and Sunday will be very busy," Stanislaus said on Friday.

The Retail Council of Canada (RCC) conducted its Mother’s Day 2023 Shopping in Canada Survey and found flowers are indeed the number one choice among consumers for their mother.

When asked, “Which of the following do you spend money on associated with Mother’s Day?” Flowers came in at 45 per cent, food, alcohol and candy was 38 per cent, cosmetics, manicures and spa days 15 per cent, clothing 13 per cent and jewellery 12 per cent.

The survey also found 52 per cent of those asked plan to have a meal with their mother, either at home or in a restaurant.

Mother’s Day has become an important day for retailers and the restaurant industry.

"When we look at when consumers shop, it really is across the board. Some shop a couple of weeks early, but for others it’s the day of,” said Michelle Wasylyshen, with RCC.

The survey found 72 per cent of Canadians plan to celebrate Mother’s Day and 89 per cent plan to spend the same or more compared to last year.

Just over 50 per cent of Canadians plan to spend more than $50 for Mother's Day, whether it’s taking their mother out to a restaurant, or treating her to a manicure or a massage.

Mother’s Day cards and gift cards are also popular, but every mom is different and only their children may know best what she wants.

"I have twins so my children are taking me out to a Blue Jays baseball game on Sunday. We’re a big baseball family,” said Wasylyshen.

Stanislaus said, as a florist, she gets flowers every day – not just on Mother's Day.

"Everyday my husband is bringing me flowers so it’s nothing special for me. My son should get me something else, like jewellery,” laughed Stanislaus.

The survey also found that one per cent of Canadians plan to spend more than $500 for a Mother's Day gift.