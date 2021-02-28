Parking violations have been accumulating like the snow on Ottawa streets during heavy snowfall this winter.

Bylaw Services officers have issued a total of 22,042 tickets during the six winter weather parking bans so far during the 2020-21 winter, resulting in more than $2 million worth of fines for motorists.

The 22,042 tickets issued this winter are the most number of tickets issued for on-street parking violations during Ottawa winters over the past four years.

Ottawa Bylaw and Regulatory Services provided CTVNewsOttawa.ca with a breakdown of tickets issued for violating the winter weather parking ban:

2020-21: 22,042

2019-20: 14,383

2018-19: 15,101

2017-18: 12,685

The city issues a winter weather parking ban when more than 7 centimetres of snow is in the forecast. Only motorists with on-street parking permits can park on city streets during the parking ban while crews plow the roads and sidewalks.

"The bans are enacted to help city crews efficiently clear snow from roads with the goal of making them as safe as possible for all road users," said Roger Chapman, Director of Bylaw and Regulatory Services.

"This includes opening up roadways and keeping driving lanes clear for first responders to utilize in the case of an emergency."

CTV News Ottawa has received complaints from motorists about receiving a ticket for parking on the street while clearing their driveway, or receiving a ticket after the street had been plowed.

"During a winter weather parking ban, any vehicle that does not have an on-street parking permit that remains parked on the street is subject to receiving a ticket. This is the case regardless of whether the plow has passed, as it is possible that a second plow run is necessary," said Chapman in a statement to CTVNewsOttawa.ca.

"While Officers use their discretion, it’s not always possible to determine ownership of an unattended vehicle and whether the owner has parked for the day or just temporarily."

The ticket for violating the winter weather parking ban is $125, with an early payment option of $105.

The 22,042 tickets issued so far this winter would result in $2,314,410 for the city if each motorist paid the $105 early payment fine.

Here is a look at the number of tickets issued during winter weather parking bans this winter: