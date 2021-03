A total of 515 Hydro One customers near Timmins are without power, the utility said Thursday afternoon.

Repair crews are on the ground, with power expected to be restored by 2 p.m., according to Hydro One's outage map.

Areas affected include several communities along Highway 101, including Ivanhoe Provincial Park, Foleyet, Sewell and Keefer lakes.

This story will be updated as more information comes available.