More than 500 without power in Winnipeg's Downtown, Centennial areas

More than 500 Winnipeggers started their Easter Sunday without power.

Manitoba Hydro said in a tweet Sunday morning there are outages affecting about 550 customers in the Downtown and Centennial area of Winnipeg.

Hydro said crews are responding but has not said what the cause of the outage is or when power is expected to be restored.

CTV News has reached out to Manitoba Hydro for more details.

This comes less than an hour after Manitoba Hydro restored power for about 500 people in the Fort Rouge area who were without power Sunday morning.

Manitoba Hydro first tweeted about that outage shortly after 9:20 a.m., saying the outage was caused by downed power lines.

Hydro said the power was restored for the majority of the people in the Fort Rouge area around 9:50 a.m.

Anyone who is still without power is asked to report it to Manitoba Hydro online.