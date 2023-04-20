More than 50K sledgehammers recalled in Canada because the heads can detach 'unexpectedly during use'
Health Canada is recalling more than 50,000 sledgehammers after reports the head of the hammer can "unexpectedly" detach during use, posing an injury risk.
The national health agency issued the recall for various Stanley Fatmax and DeWalt sledgehammers on Thursday, warning consumers to "immediately stop using" the defective product.
"The head of the sledgehammers can loosen prematurely and detach unexpectedly during use, posing an impact injury hazard to the user," Health Canada said in the recall notice.
A full list of the affected products can be found here.
As of March 15, there have been one reported incident in Canada and 192 in the U.S. resulting in two reported injuries to consumers' face and head. The health agency said 53,036 of the affected sledgehammers were sold in Canada and another 2,159,230 in the U.S.
Consumers who have purchased the affected products are being asked to contact Stanley Black & Decker for a refund.
Consumers can contact the company by telephone at 1-855-418-3032 or online.
