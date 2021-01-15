More than 53,000 tickets have been issued to drivers caught speeding by Toronto’s newly installed speed cameras during the first round of enforcement, according to new data.

Last summer, 50 automated speed enforcement (ASE) devices were scattered across the city in an effort to increase road safety, reduce speeding and raise public awareness about obeying posted speed limits.

In the first round of enforcement, 53,090 tickets were issued by the devices from July 6 to Nov. 30, 2020, the city said in a press release on Friday.

“...I think that it’s working,” Mayor John Tory told CP24 on Friday. “I always said that my objective would be to have these photo radar automated speed enforcement machines issuing no tickets because that would mean people weren’t speeding.”

During the first full month of enforcement, 22,301 tickets were issued, followed by 15,175 in the second month, and 9,719 in the third month.

From Oct. 7 to 31- the last day before the devices started rotating to new locations- 5,174 tickets were issued. From Nov. 1 to 30, the devices were being rotated in stages during this time and only 721 tickets were issued.

The speed camera on Renforth Drive near Lafferty Street (Etobicoke Centre) issued the most tickets with 5,404, which represents 10 per cent of all tickets issued during the first round.

The highest fine of $718 was issued to a driver travelling at 89 km/h in a 40 k/m speed limit zone by the same device on Renforth Drive.

The number of repeat offenders in the first round of locations was 5,822, according to the city. The most frequent repeat offender received 17 tickets for speeding near Crow Trail and Bradstone Square (Scarborough North).

The devices are placed on local, collector and arterial roads in community safety zones near schools.

Each ward will receive two devices during each round of enforcement. Signage has been installed in advance of all ASE locations to make motorists aware of their presence, according to the city.

All of the devices are expected to rotate to new locations again in the spring.

“They’re going to move every three or four months so that we can sort of draw to the attention of people in other parts of the city,” Tory said.

The city said site selection is primarily based on data that shows where speed and collision challenges exist near schools in community safety zones.

Below is a breakdown of the number of tickets issued for each of the 50 ASE devices:

• Royalcrest Road near Cabernet Circle (Etobicoke North): 2,544

• Harefield Drive near Barford Road (Etobicoke North): 90

• Renforth Drive near Lafferty Street (Etobicoke Centre): 5,404

• Trehorne Drive near Duffield Road (Etobicoke Centre): 1,677

• Horner Avenue near Orianna Drive (Etobicoke-Lakeshore): 1,358

• Chartwell Road south of Larstone Avenue (Etobicoke-Lakeshore): 46

• Jameson Avenue south of Laxton Avenue (Parkdale-High Park): 2,216

• Close Avenue south of Queen Street West (Parkdale-High Park): 167

• Bicknell Avenue south of Avon Drive (York South-Weston): 4,010

• Brookhaven Drive north of Nordale Crescent (York South-Weston): 925

• Faywood Boulevard near Laurelcrest Avenue (York Centre): 861

• Wilmington Avenue north of Purdon Drive (York Centre): 2,920

• Derrydown Road north of Catford Road (Humber River-Black Creek): 393

• Grandravine Drive east of Jane Street (Humber River-Black Creek): 605

• Corona Street south of Claver Avenue (Eglinton-Lawrence): 622

• Ridge Hill Drive west of Old Park Road (Eglinton-Lawrence): 1469

• Caledonia Road north of Rogers Road (Davenport): 4,267

• Gladstone Avenue south of Cross Street (Davenport): 1,271

• Manning Avenue north of Robinson Street (Spadina-Fort York): 66

• Givins Street south of Argyle Street (Spadina-Fort York): 100

• Lippincott Street south of Vankoughnet Street (University-Rosedale): 135

• Huron Street south of Bernard Avenue (University-Rosedale): 658

• Atlas Avenue south of Ava Road (Toronto-St. Paul’s): 116

• Brownlow Avenue south of Eglinton Avenue East (Toronto-St. Paul’s): 413

• Prospect Street east of Ontario Street (Toronto Centre): 10

• Spruce Street near Gifford Street (Toronto Centre): 13

• Chatham Avenue east of Jones Avenue (Toronto-Danforth): 1,634

• Morse Street south of Queen Street East (Toronto-Danforth): 118

• Bessborough Drive north of Field Avenue (Don Valley West): 817

• Ranleigh Avenue east of Yonge Street (Don Valley West): 874

• Gateway Boulevard near 10 Gateway Boulevard (Don Valley East): 3,273

• Ness Drive north of York Mills Road (Don Valley East): 32

• Elkhorn Drive west of Red Maple Court (Don Valley North): 305

• Cherokee Boulevard south of Pinto Drive (Don Valley North): 636

• Patricia Avenue west of Homewood Avenue (Willowdale): 941

• Lillian Street south of Abitibi Avenue (Willowdale): 756

• Main Street south of Swanwick Avenue (Beaches-East York): 1,294

• Barrington Avenue north of Secord Avenue (Beaches-East York): 1,547

• Falmouth Avenue south of Brussels Road (Scarborough Southwest): 362

• Birchmount Road north of Kingston Road (Scarborough Southwest): 2,514

• Brimorton Drive east of Hathway Drive (Scarborough Centre): 1,558

• Marcos Boulevard near Cicerella Crescent (Scarborough Centre): 27

• Beverly Glen Boulevard west of Stonebridge Boulevard (Scarborough-Agincourt): 31

• Silver Springs Boulevard near Revlis Crescent (Scarborough-Agincourt): 485

• Crow Trail near Bradstone Square (Scarborough North): 411

• Alton Towers Circle near 295 Alton Towers Circle (Scarborough North): 332

• Galloway Road north of Lawrence Avenue East (Scarborough-Guildwood): 35

• Military Trail east of Cindy Nicholas Drive (Scarborough-Guildwood): 1993

• Hupfield Trail near Glanvil Crescent (Scarborough-Rouge Park): 455

• Murison Boulevard near Curtis Crescent (Scarborough-Rouge Park): 304