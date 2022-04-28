More than $6 million worth of illegal cannabis seized in Ontario: police

Police in central Ontario say they’ve busted an illegal cannabis production and distribution network and seized more than $6 million worth of illegal cannabis and related products, including edibles, shatter, and psilocybin.

In a news release issued Thursday, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said the service’s Provincial Joint Forces Cannabis Enforcement Team (PJFCET) launched an investigation into the illegal operation and five search warrants were executed on April 21.

Those search warrants included three residential properties and two motor vehicles and resulted in the seizure of 470 kilograms of processed cannabis, 100 kilograms of hash, 80 kilograms of cannabis resin, 100 kilograms of cannabis edibles, seven kilograms of cannabis shatter, 80 kilograms of cannabis distillate, and 700 grams psilocybin, police said.

Three motor vehicles valued at $75,000 were also deemed to be offence-related property and included in the seizure, as well as approximately $400,000 in Canadian currency.

Police said the total value of the items seized is estimated to be more than $6 million.

Three suspects are facing a combined 13 charges as a result of the investigation.

Thomas Kurely, 60, of Omemee, Kabilan Anura, 26, of Bolton, Thanoja Tharmakulasekaram, 27, of Claremont are all charged with possessing cannabis for the purpose of selling and possession for the purpose of distributing under the Cannabis Act.

Kurley and Anura are also charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, and “alter or offer to alter the chemical or physical properties of cannabis by the use of an organic solvent.”

All three individuals are set to appear in an Oshawa courthouse on May 19, 2022.

The OPP said their investigation was supported by City of Kawartha Lakes and Peterborough community street crime units, emergency response team, Provincial Asset Forfeiture Unit (PAFU) and Canine Unit, as well as the Durham Regional Police Service.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers.