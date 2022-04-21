More than 60 charges laid in firearm and drug trafficking bust in Toronto: police

Three men are facing a combined 66 charges following a firearm and drug trafficking bust in Toronto.

Police said that In Nov. 2021, members of the service’s drug squad began an investigation related to narcotics and firearm trafficking in the city.

An undercover officer was involved in the operation, who police said was able to successfully buy three guns and a quantity of powder cocaine from the suspects.

Following the purchase, police said investigators were granted a number of search warrants, which they used to seize an additional firearm and a cache of powder cocaine, fentanyl, and crack cocaine.

In total, the operation -- dubbed Project FI -- saw three loaded semi-automatic handguns, a loaded semi-automatic rifle, and additional ammunition taken off the streets, police said in a news release issued Thursday.

Investigators also seized 549.28 grams of powder cocaine, 134.63 grams of fentanyl, 55.27 grams of crack cocaine, body armour, brass knuckles, and Canadian, American, and European currency, police said.

Bardhi Kadriu, 18, Umer Tanoli, 20, and Taha Yousuf Shaikh, 23, all of Toronto, are facing a combined 66 charges in connection with the investigation.

All three suspects were scheduled to appear in a Toronto court room earlier this week.