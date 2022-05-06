More than 600 employment opportunities available for Windsor area youth this summer

Hundreds of jobs are expected to be available for youth in the Windsor area this summer.

A $2.06-million federal Canada Summer Jobs investment is creating 603 employment opportunities for youth across hundreds of different organizations in the region.

“The Canada Summer Jobs program provides hundreds of our young people the opportunity to gain invaluable job experience, earn extra income, and share their talents and hard work with local businesses and organizations that provide important services to residents and that make our community vibrant,” said Windsor-Tecumseh MP Irek Kusmierczyk.

Jobs will be available with the City of Windsor, the Town of Tecumseh, and hundreds others with organizations across the arts, bookstores, medical, the skilled trades, and not-for-profit sector.

Examples of funded organizations include the Unemployed Help Centre of Windsor, Bike Windsor-Essex, Windsor Essex Hospice, Home Instead Senior Care, among others.

