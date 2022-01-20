More than 600 Manitobans in hospital due to COVID-19; 7 deaths reported Thursday

The hospital count linked to COVID-19 in Manitoba continues to climb as the province has surpassed 660 admissions.

On Thursday, the province said on its COVID-19 dashboard that there are 665 people in hospital due to COVID-19; 558 of those patients have active cases.

It is an increase of 34 patients from Wednesday.

In the ICU, there are 50 patients, 44 of which have active cases of COVID-19.

The breakdown of total COVID hospital cases is:

454 patients in Winnipeg with 24 in the ICU;

64 patients in the Prairie Mountain Health Region with six in the ICU;

58 patients in the Southern Health Region with nine in the ICU;

45 patients in the Northern Health Region with six in the ICU; and

44 patients in the Interlake-Eastern Health Region with five ICU cases.

Manitoba also recorded another seven deaths bringing the total to 1,485.

The province also had 851 new cases of COVID-19 and the active total now sits at 35,742. The case totals only include people who have been tested with PCR tests, and does not include results from rapid tests.

The five-day test positivity rate in Manitoba is 33.2 per cent.

On Wednesday, the province completed 2,337 tests.

Looking at vaccines, 85.2 per cent of eligible Manitobans have received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, 78.4 per cent are fully vaccinated with two doses, and 37 per cent have received a booster dose.

Winnipeg's vaccine uptake is currently at 85.8 per cent, while the Interlake-Eastern Health Region is the next highest with 78.2 per cent.