More than 650 drivers charged during Festive RIDE campaign: OPP
Ontario Provincial Police report a total of 655 drivers were charged with impaired driving with the help of this season’s province-wide Festive RIDE campaign.
OPP conducted 8,370 RIDE checks across the province from Nov. 18 to Jan. 2.
Officers issued 236 "warn range" suspensions to drivers who registered 80 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millimeters of blood via breath test.
In total, 3,147 calls were made to police to report suspected impaired drivers throughout the 46-day campaign.
OPP thanked designated drivers and anyone who took other measures to ensure family and friends didn’t drive while impaired by alcohol or drugs.
Motorists are reminded that RIDE events are held throughout the year and residents are encouraged to continue reporting suspecting impaired drivers.
