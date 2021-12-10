More than 67,000 out-of-province vaccination certificates have been processed by Toronto Public Health

Toronto Public Health (TPH) has processed 67,000 out-of-province vaccination records for people who got immunized outside of Ontario.

That’s the largest amount any public health unit in the province has received, according to TPH.

“I want to thank Toronto Public Health for working non-stop to process and register 67,000 out-of-province vaccinations,” Mayor John Tory said in a release issued Friday. “All of these vaccinations help us move closer to our target of having more than 90 per cent of residents 12 and older vaccinated.”

In order to obtain a vaccination recipient and QR code to show proof of vaccination, residents who got immunized elsewhere must register their out-of-province vaccination certificate or receipt with TPH.

The health unit said they started tracking vaccination records on June 18.

While demand has dropped since the province announced that Ontario was implementing a proof of vaccination program on Sept. 1, TPH said they are still receiving high volumes of out-of-province requests.

TPH said residents who are eligible for a second or third dose should not wait for their out-of-province shot to be documented. Instead, they can show the receipt they received from outside of Ontario at any city-run clinic.