More than 7,000 COVID-19 vaccine appointments in Manitoba delayed over supply issues

Those who have an appointment booked at a Manitoba COVID-19 vaccination pop-up clinic next week may have to wait a while longer due to more vaccine delays.

In a news release on Monday, the province said two shipments of the Moderna vaccine were delayed, impacting about 7,200 people.

One delivery of 28,300 doses, which was expected on March 22, was nearly two weeks late. The province said another shipment of 28,400 doses expected this week has been delayed until next week, though the exact date when the doses will arrive is not known.

Currently, the province said 210,088 doses have been administered in Manitoba – which includes 148,560 first doses. The province is expecting 37,440 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 11,500 doses of AstraZeneca/Covishield this week.

"The province has carefully reviewed all available vaccine supplies in the province to minimize the effects of this supply disruption," the government said in a release.

Because of the delays, the province said all 24 pop-up clinics in Manitoba scheduled from April 12 to 15 are going to be rescheduled based on vaccine deliveries.

The affected pop-up clinics include:

Steinbach (April 12, 13, 14 and 15);

Pine Falls (April 13) ;

Stonewall (April 13);

Flin Flon (April 13, 14 and 15);

Virden (April 13);

Russell (April 13);

Gladstone (April 13);

Pinawa (April 14);

Eriksdale (April 14);

Teulon (April 14);

The Pas (April 14);

Swan River (April 14);

Killarney (April 14);

Portage la Prairie (April 14 and 15);

Arborg (April 15);

St. Laurent (April 15);

Beausejour (April 15); and

Dauphin (April 15).

The province said it is not possible to use the Pfizer vaccine at pop-up clinics, as the doses are being used at other vaccine appointments.

People who have appointments booked at the pop-up clinics in Glenboro on April 7, Matheson Island, Pine Faulkner and Whitemouth on April 8, and Piney on April 9 will still be able to attend, but no other appointments are being made. Other pop-up clinics will not be affected, the province said.

The province said it will contact those affected by phone, email and text, giving them an option to book an appointment at a supersite or wait for the pop-up clinics to be rescheduled.

Appointments are available at the supersites in Winnipeg, Brandon, Thompson, Selkirk and Morden. People can book an appointment online or by calling 1-844-626-8222.