More than 7,000 lightning strikes were recorded around Regina over the past 24 hours

Environment Canada recorded more than 7,000 lightning strikes around Regina over the past 24 hours.

Warning and preparedness meteorologist Terri Lang said the strikes were all within a 50 kilometre radius.

Afternoon and overnight thunderstorms brought a total of 34.7 millimetres (mm) of rain to the area according to measurements taken at Regina’s airport, Environment Canada said.

In northwest Regina 43.5 mm of rain fell, central Regina saw 39.6 mm, accordng to Environment Canada.

According to Environment Canada, lightning kills two to three Canadians each year and injures about 180 others.

If caught outdoors when lightning is striking nearby, Environment Canada says there are a few things you can do to keep yourself safe.

Avoid being at the highest part of an open area, stay away from water and stay away from objects that conduct electricity,.

“You are safe inside a car during lightning,” Environment Canada said on its website.

If you’re in a forest, seek shelter in a low-lying area under a thick growth of small trees or bushes and keep alert for flash floods, Environment Canada said.

“People who have been struck by lightning do not carry an electrical charge and can be safely handled, but victims may be suffering from burns or shock and should receive medical attention immediately. If you come across someone who has been struck, call for medical assistance immediately and, if breathing has stopped, administer mouth-to-mouth or cardio-pulmonary resuscitation (CPR),” Environment Canada said.