More than 7,200 without power on North Island during heat wave

More than 7,200 BC Hydro customers on the north end of Vancouver Island are without power Tuesday, amid a historic heat wave in B.C.

The power outage started Monday around 3:30 p.m., affecting residents in Port Hardy, Port McNeill and Alert Bay.

In total, 7,277 BC Hydro customers across the North Island are without power Tuesday morning.

At 7 a.m., BC Hydro said that crews had discovered the source of the power outage and were working to restore electricity in the area.

The company says it hopes to have power back online by noon Tuesday.

"Our crews completed an aerial patrol at first light and were able to determine the cause of the outage affecting customers in Port Hardy, Port Alice, Alert Bay, and Port McNeill," said BC Hydro in an update Tuesday morning.

The outage comes as B.C. contends with a blistering heat wave. On Vancouver Island, 11 weather records were broken on Monday, though the record-setting temperatures were mostly seen in the Central and South Island.

Heat warnings continue to be posted for parts of the island, including Greater Victoria, East Vancouver Island and Inland Vancouver Island.

Crews have been assigned to outages affecting 7,200 customers in #PortHardy #PortMcNeill #PortAlice and #AlertBay. They'll share the latest updates on our mobile site: https://t.co/mXhxAFTiSx pic.twitter.com/cmzAKrDuMa