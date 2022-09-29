More than 70 bottles of expired pills seized in Burnaby, prompting police warning

Mounties in Burnaby are warning the public about the importance of disposing old pharmaceuticals safely after seizing 70 bottles of expired pills from a man they say found the items in a garbage bin.

In an email to CTV News, Burnaby RCMP Cpl. Mike Kalanj said officers received a report of a suspicious person in the area of Sunset Street and Smith Avenue just before 9 a.m. on Sept. 21.

Upon arrival, Mounties found and arrested the man after discovering he had more than 70 bottles of old pills and miscellaneous prescriptions in his possession.

"The items were so old, most of the labels could not be read," Kalanj said. "He told the officer that he had located the items in a garbage bin."

Police said all of the bottles were seized to be destroyed in a safe manner.

"Expired medication can be harmful to your health if ingested. It's also damaging to the environment," Kalanj said. "Children are especially susceptible to locating and consuming medications not meant for them. Therefore, proper storage and disposal of medication is essential to keeping everyone safe."

Police are asking those planning to get rid of old medications to bring them to their local pharmacy.

"Pharmacies are able to dispose of expired and unused medications through certified incineration," Kalanj added.