iHeartRadio

More than 70 per cent of Nagorno-Karabakh's population has fled as separatist government plans to dissolve


image.jpg
More than 70 per cent of Nagorno-Karabakh's original population has fled to Armenia, authorities said, as the region's separatist government said it would dissolve itself, and the unrecognized republic inside Azerbaijan would cease to exist by year's end after a three-decade bid for independence.
12