More than 700,000 Ottawa residents have two COVID-19 vaccine doses

Ottawa surpassed a couple of vaccination milestones on Monday.

According to new data from Ottawa Public Health, more than 700,000 people in the city have received both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, accounting for 67 per cent of the total population.

To date, 702,084 residents 12 and older have had both shots. More than 9,000 people received their second doses over the weekend.

Ottawa Public Health also says more than 1.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered locally.

The pace of vaccination continues to slow down in the city, with just over 23,000 doses administered last week, down from 27,000 the week prior.

Vaccination coverage remains below average among residents 18 to 39, though residents of those ages who have had one dose continue to receive their second shots. First dose coverage among children 12 to 17 is approaching 90 per cent, while 72 per cent have both shots.

Vaccination coverage is even higher among populations 40 and older, ranging from 79 per cent to 91 per cent.

COVID-19 case counts in Ottawa have been on the rise in recent days, but hospitalizations remain stable and no new deaths have been reported in the city for more than a month.

COVID-19 VACCINE QUICK STATS

• Ottawa residents with at least one dose: 776,655

• Ottawa residents with two doses: 702,084

• Percent of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 84 per cent

• Percent of population 12 and older with two doses: 76 per cent

Vaccination coverage by age for Ottawa residents with at least one dose

• 12-17: 89 per cent (58,898 people)

• 18-29: 73 per cent (136,853 people)

• 30-39: 74 per cent (117,540 people)

• 40-49: 86 per cent (116,033 people)

• 50-59: 90 per cent (126,192 people)

• 60-69: 90 per cent (107,347 people)

• 70-79: 94 per cent (71,068 people)

• 80 and older: 95 per cent (40,203 people)

• Unknown age: 2,523 people

Vaccination coverage by age for Ottawa residents who are fully vaccinated

• 12-17: 72 per cent (47,849 people)

• 18-29: 61 per cent (114,504 people)

• 30-39: 65 per cent (102,999 people)

• 40-49: 79 per cent (105,949 people)

• 50-59: 85 per cent (118,158 people)

• 60-69: 86 per cent (102,658 people)

• 70-79: 91 per cent (68,915 people)

• 80 and older: 91 per cent (38,751 people)

• Unknown age: 2,301 people