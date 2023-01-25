More than 700 stolen catalytic converters found in Edmonton scrap yard: police

Three people and an Edmonton business are facing charges in connection to an illegal drug and stolen catalytic converter investigation.

Police say they began investigating A1 Scrap Metal Recycling Ltd. in the area of 88 Street and 61 Avenue in the summer of 2022.

Investigators claim to have seen drug transactions being conducted daily at the business, as well as people coming with scrap metal and catalytic converters.

A search warrant was executed at the business and a home at the end of November, and the following items were seized:

More than 1,400 grams of fentanyl, worth approximately $285,000

More than 2,000 grams of cocaine, worth approximately $180,000

An unlawfully owned loaded 9 mm Glock handgun

An illegal magazine that contained 41 9 mm rounds

More than 700 catalytic converters with a replacement value of approximately $1,400,000

Approximately $9,800 in Canadian currency

Tekie Awte, 27, was later arrested and charged with eight drug and firearms-related charges, as well as several breaches.

As the investigation continued, two more people were arrested and jointly charged with the same offences.

"I think what this arrest shows is there is a connection between catalytic converter thefts and drugs and that potentially these catalytic converters are being exchanged for drugs," EPS spokesperson Daniel Tames said.

On Jan. 5, Atwe and A1 Scrap Metal Recycling Ltd. were charged with several offences under the Scrap Metal Dealers and Recyclers Identification Act, including failure to use traceable currency to purchase scrap metal.

Fines for violating the Scrap Metal Dealers and Recyclers Identification Act:

First offence: $10,000, or imprisonment for a term of not more than one year, or both.

Second offence: $25,000, or imprisonment for a term of not more than one year.

Fines for corporations:

First offence: $50,000 fine

Second offence: $200,000 fine

Anyone with information about any crime is asked to call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.