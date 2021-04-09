More than 75 new cases of COVID-19 at Alberta pharmacies and grocery stores

As the third wave of COVID-19 rises in Alberta, Loblaws, Sobeys and Co-op have reported more than 75 new cases of the illness in workers at their stores throughout the province.

The three companies have been tracking the number of positive COVID-19 cases in their employees since the pandemic began last year in order to keep their workers and customers healthy and safe.

Since the last update in late March, the three organizations have found at least 78 positive cases in workers:

Loblaws

An employee at the Real Canadian Superstore (9711-23 Ave. N.W., Edmonton) tested positive April 9 (last worked April 4)

Three employees at the Real Canadian Superstore (4410-17 St. N.W., Edmonton) tested positive April 9 (last worked March 27 and 31)

An employee at the Real Canadian Superstore, (12350-137 Ave. N.W., Edmonton) tested positive April 9 (last worked March 30)

Two employees at Your Independent Grocer (5007-52 St., Athabasca, Alta.) tested positive April 9 (last worked April 2 and 3)

An employee at the Real Canadian Superstore (10505 Southport Rd. S.W., Calgary) tested positive April 9 (last worked April 5)

Three employees at the Real Canadian Superstore, (5858 Signal Hill Centre S.W., Calgary) tested positive April 9 (last worked March 30 and April 3)

An employee at Britton's Your Independent Grocer (10527-101 St., Lac La Biche, Alta.) tested positive April 9 (last worked March 27)

Two employees at the Real Canadian Superstore, (110 Jennifer Heil Way, Spruce Grove, Alta.) tested positive April 8 (last worked March 27 and 28)

Three employees at the Real Canadian Superstore (3633 Westwinds Dr. N.E., Calgary) tested positive April 8 (last worked April 1 and 5)

Four employees at the Real Canadian Superstore (1155 Windermere Way S.W., Edmonton) tested positive April 8 (last worked March 30 and April 1)

An employee at the Shoppers Drug Mart (8600 Franklin Ave., Fort McMurray, Alta.) tested positive April 7 (last worked April 2)

Multiple employees at the Real Canadian Superstore (5251 Country Hills Blvd. N.W., Calgary) tested positive April 7

Three employees at the Real Canadian Superstore, (3575-20 Ave. N.E., Calgary) tested positive April 6 (last worked March 8 and April 1)

An employee at the Shoppers Drug Mart (9925 78 St., Peace River, Alta.) tested positive April 5 (last worked April 1)

Two employees at the Real Canadian Superstore (100 Country Village Rd. N.E., Calgary) tested positive April 5 (last worked March 27 and April 1)

Two employees at the Real Canadian Superstore (4700 130 Ave. S.E., Calgary) tested positive April 5 (last worked March 26 and 29)

Two employees at the Real Canadian Superstore (4821 Calgary Tr. N.W., Edmonton) tested positive April 4 (last worked March 31)

Two employees at the Real Canadian Superstore (20 Heritage Meadows Way S.E., Calgary) tested positive April 4 (last worked March 28)

An employee at Your Independent Grocer (16 Superior St., Devon, Alta.) tested positive April 4 (last worked April 1)

An employee at the Shoppers Drug Mart, (1020 Sherwood Dr., Sherwood Park, Alta.) tested positive April 3 (last worked March 31)

An employee at the Shoppers Drug Mart, (380 University Dr., Lethbridge) tested positive April 3 (last worked March 31)

An employee at the Real Canadian Superstore (540 Third St. S.E., Calgary) tested positive April 2 (last worked March 28)

Sobeys

An employee at the Safeway (576 Riverbend Sq., Edmonton) tested positive March 31 (last worked March 28)

A franchise employee at the Sobeys (688 Wye Rd., Sherwood Park, Alta.) test positive March 31 (last worked March 26)

An employee at the Safeway (55 Castleridge Blvd. N.E., Calgary) tested positive April 1 (last worked March 25)

An employee at the Safeway (410 10 St. N.W., Calgary) tested positive April 2 (last worked March 27)

An employee at the Safeway (99 Crowfoot Cres. N.W., Calgary) tested positive April 2 (last worked March 28)

An employee at the Safeway (505 Main St., Airdrie, Alta.) tested positive April 3 (last worked March 27)

An employee at the Safeway (1200-37 St. S.W., Calgary) tested positive April 4 (last worked March 30)

A franchise employee at the Sobeys (5112 Hwy. 2A, Lacombe, Alta.) tested positive April 4 (last worked March 31)

Three franchise employees at the Sobeys (6005 Parkway Rd., Blackfalds, Alta.) tested positive April 4 (last worked March 31)

An employee at the FreshCo (2355-17 St., Edmonton) tested positive April 5 (last worked April 1)

A franchise employee at the Sobeys (6005 Parkway Rd., Blackfalds, Alta.) tested positive April 5 (last worked March 31)

An employee at the Safeway (1200 Railway Ave., Canmore, Alta.) tested positive April 5 (last worked April 2)

An franchise employee at the Sobeys (100, 5802-50 St., Beaumont, Alta.) tested positive April 5 (last worked April 2)

Two franchise employees at the Sobeys (6005 Parkway Rd., Blackfalds, Alta.) tested positive April 6 (last worked March 31)

Three franchise employees at the IGA (5112-48 Ave., Taber, Alta.) tested positive April 6 (last worked March 26, April 1 and 2)

An employee at the FreshCo (2355-17 St., Edmonton) tested positive April 6 (last worked April 2)

An employee at the Safeway (5821 Terrace Rd., Edmonton) tested positive April 7 (last worked April 4)

An employee at the FreshCo (2355-17 St., Edmonton) tested positive April 8 (last worked April 4)

A franchise employee at the Sobeys (9611-167 Ave., Edmonton) tested positive April 9 (last worked April 4)

A franchise employee at the Sobeys (15367 Castledowns Rd., Edmonton) tested positive April 9 (last worked April 4)

An employee at the Safeway (5821 Terrace Rd., Edmonton) tested positive April 9 (last worked April 3)

A franchise employee at the Sobeys (392 St. Albert Road, St. Albert, Alta.) tested positive April 9 (last worked April 5)

A franchise employee at the Sobeys (6005 Parkway Rd., Blackfalds, Alta.) tested positive April 9 (last worked April 4)

A franchise employee at the Sobeys (#300, 555 Strathcona Blvd. S.W., Calgary) tested positive April 9 (last worked April 4)

An employee at the Safeway (3737-37 St. S.W., Calgary) tested positive April 9 (last worked April 4)

An employee at the Safeway (8120 Beddington Blvd. N.W., Calgary) tested positive April 9 (last worked April 4)

Co-op