More than $80,000 worth of property stolen during break-ins: Winnipeg police

Two people have been arrested and charged after more than $80,000 worth of property was stolen in multiple break-and-enters around Winnipeg

Police said the thefts took place between May 2022 and January 2023, with officers receiving more than 30 reports.

Following an investigation to identify suspects, a search warrant was executed in the first 100 block of Furby Street. A man and woman were taken into custody.

Police said more than $80,000 worth of property, including computers, bicycles and toys, were stolen from homes and storage lockers around the city.

Police shared a map showing the locations of the break-ins, which include:

First 100 block of Sinawik Bay;

First 100 block of Swindon Way;

300 block of River Avenue;

400 block of Stafford Street;

600 block of Stradbrook Avenue;

200 block of Fairhaven Road;

500 block of Lindenwood Drive;

First 100 block of Edmonton Street;

1000 block of Kimberly Avenue;

1000 & 1100 blocks of Molson Street;

700 block of Tache Avenue;

100 block of St Anne’s Road;

200 block of Edmonton Street;

1000 block of Corydon;

First 100 block of Whellams Lane;

200 block of Colony Street;

100 block of Adamar Road;

First 100 block of Wellington Crescent;

100 block of Roslyn Road;

200 block of Masson Street;

200 block of Main Street;

100 block of Bannatyne Avenue;

First 100 block of Market Avenue;

100 & 200 blocks of McGregor Street; and

300 block of Arbuthnot Street.

A 31-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman, both from Winnipeg, have been charged and remain in custody. The man was charged with 21 break-and-enter offences, while the woman was charged with 34.

Police are reminding people to document serial numbers of any property they own, saying it will be easier to help reunite stolen property with its rightful owners.