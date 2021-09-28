More than 80 per cent fully vaccinated, 16 new COVID-19 cases: MLHU

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 16 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, as the region's vaccination rate passes a milestone.

The region now has a total of 13,963 cases and 238 deaths, with 13,565 cases resolved leaving 160 active. There are 4,250 cases with a variant of concern.

Monday's count lowers the seven-day moving average to 18.1 daily cases. It has been more than a month since the average has dipped that low.

Over the last six weeks, 83 per cent of cases have been among the unvaccinated, partially vaccinated or those not yet protected by vaccination. The same group accounts for 88.2 per cent of hospitalizations and 83.3 per cent of deaths.

As of Sept. 25, 80.9 per cent of residents 12 and older have now received two doses, while 86.5 per cent have received at least one dose. In total, 760,057 doses have been administered in the region.

The 18-24-year-old age group continues to have the lowest vaccination rate – 69.4 per cent have both doses while 78.9 per cent have at least one dose.

The London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) reports it is has 14 inpatients with COVID-19 with seven in adult critical care. There are five or fewer inpatients with COVID-19 in Children's Hospital or in pediatric critical care.

There are ongoing outbreaks at six schools or day care facilities in the region including; École élémentaire La Pommeraie, Ekcoe Central School, Lord Elgin Public School (where the MLHU reports six cases), Wilfrid Jury Public School, Angels Daycares Arva and Kidlogic London. An outbreak at St. Thomas More Catholic School has been declared over.

REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – three new, 28 active, 4,265 total, 4,151 resolved, 86 deaths

Grey-Bruce – none new, 12 active, 2,313 total, 2,275 resolved, 22 deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – four new, 21 active, 2,914 total, 2,838 resolved, 48 deaths

Huron-Perth – 17 new, 37 active, 2,159 total, 2,057 resolved, 65 deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – six new, 57 active, 3,839 total, 3,712 resolved, 70 deaths

Ontario health officials reported 466 new COVID-19 infections Tuesday and 11 new deaths.

Since opening on September 14, the clinic at @WhiteOaksMall has administered 3,437 doses.



➡️ 44% (1,496) were first doses

➡️ 54% (1,855) were second doses

➡️ 2% (86) were third doses#LdnOnt #Middlesex /2

To follow the vaccine progress in our region, please visit #MLHU’s COVID-19 data dashboard at https://t.co/mVqhDa5ZtM (vaccine data is updated every Tuesday) #LdnOnt #Middlesex 4/4 pic.twitter.com/KIeNmB3bOD