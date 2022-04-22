More than 800K contraband cigarettes seized from Winnipeg stores

The Manitoba government announced on Thursday that its Taxation Special Investigations Unit (TSIU) seized 836,354 contraband cigarettes from a number of stores across Winnipeg.

In a news release, the province said the confiscated cigarettes represent a potential revenue loss of more than $250,900 for the government. The contraband cigarettes were seized from at least 10 Winnipeg stores.

Manitoba noted that the TSIU also seized a vehicle as part of this investigation, which resulted in 24 adults facing charges under the Tobacco Tax Act, the Tax Administration and Miscellaneous Taxes Act, and the Criminal Code.

For a first-time offence under the tax acts, an individual faces fines between $1,000 and 10,000, up to six months in jail, and a potential triple tax penalty of $752,718.60.

The province explained that the smuggling and sale of illegal cigarettes not only represents a tax loss to citizens, but also increases the risk of health and fire hazards. Illegal cigarettes are not regulated and could contain dangerous ingredients.

Manitoba notes that Flight brand cigarettes were among the 836,354 cigarettes seized, which are illegal to have in Canada.

Anyone with information on contraband tobacco is asked to call a local police department or submit a tip to the Manitoba Finance Special Investigations Unit at 204-945-1137or taxation.siutips@gov.mb.ca. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.