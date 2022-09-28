More than 90 per cent of Ontario LTC homes meet A/C standards
More than 90 per cent of Ontario's long-term care homes are now providing air conditioning in all resident rooms -- an update that comes now that temperatures across the province are dropping.
Legislation passed last year required that homes meet that air conditioning standard by June 22 of this year, but many did not.
In late August, the Ministry of Long-Term Care said 554 out of the province's 627 homes were compliant, but that another 24 homes were expected to meet the standard by Sept. 22.
As of this week, the ministry says an additional 21 homes have met the air conditioning requirements since then.
Last month, the province levied a pair of $1,100 fines against two homes that it said were not trying to meet the standard.
They could have faced another set of fines, but the ministry says the homes have started working toward compliance.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 28, 2022.
-
Woman taken to hospital with critical injuries following North York hit-and-runA female pedestrian has been taken hospital with life-threatening injuries following a hit-and-run in North York.
-
International student program growing each yearThe Sudbury Catholic District School Board held a recent gathering to welcome international students from who are here to complete a year of high school.
-
Moose makes hasty escape following collision with SUV in northeast CalgaryAn SUV collided with a moose in the area of 43rd Avenue and 68th Street N.E. on Wednesday evening.
-
Construction worker dead in Airdrie following incident involving dump truckMounties out of Airdrie say a construction worker is dead following a collision involving a dump truck.
-
Ebola infections grow in Uganda as death toll rises to 23Ebola infections have risen across districts in Uganda, bringing the cumulative number of confirmed and suspected deaths to 23, health authorities in the east African country said Monday.
-
'Knocking on famine's door': UN food chief wants action nowThe UN food chief warned Thursday that the world is facing 'a perfect storm on top of a perfect storm' and urged donors, particularly Gulf nations and billionaires, to give a few days of profits to tackle a crisis with the fertilizer supply right now and prevent widespread food shortages next year.
-
Collision in southeast Calgary leaves motorcyclist deadA section of Stoney Trail in Calgary's southeast was shut down for hours Wednesday evening after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash.
-
Vancouver Park Board cites safety reasons for change to wellness checks at tentsOn Sept. 12, two Vancouver park rangers on a routine patrol came across a tent by the pond at Andy Livingstone Park. They conducted a check, and found the tent empty, with drug paraphernalia inside. Both the tent and its contents were then removed and discarded.
-
Alberta man donates land for conservation to honour late brotherAn Alberta family north of Edmonton is paying tribute to their brother by preserving the land he loved.