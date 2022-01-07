More than 900 Manitoba health-care staff sick with COVID-19 during last week of 2021

COVID-19 and the Omicron variant continue to run rampant in Manitoba and it is taking its toll on health-care workers.

Shared Health said for the week ending on Jan. 1, 915 health-care staff tested positive for COVID-19.

"This includes 194 nurses or nurses in training and 29 physicians or physicians in training. The remaining numbers include Allied Health, EMS, and support staff," a spokesperson for Shared Health said in an email to CTV News. They added 46 of the cases were connected to outbreaks.

Shared Health that number doubled compared to the previous week when only 423 staff tested positive.

"These numbers only account for staff who have tested positive on a PCR test. Staff who test positive on rapid tests are no longer required to get a PCR test to confirm their results, meaning the number of positive cases involved staff for the week is being undercounted in this reporting."

The spokesperson said the number of cases has resulted in 6.78 per cent of all hours worked in the most recent two-week pay period.

This is up from 6.04 per cent of all hours in the same period in 2020.

"In real numbers, the difference between the two years amounts to more than 6,000 hours per week – or about 750 eight-hour shifts."

This is also way up from the same period in 2019, when the percentage was 5.35 of all work hours which equals a 16,000 hour per week or 2,000 eight-hour shift differences during the 2021 pay period.

"We are grateful to our dedicated staff who are continuing to provide patient care despite very challenging circumstances. We also wish staff who are off sick a speedy return to good health."

On Friday, Manitoba recorded 3,265 new cases and there are 297 people in hospital requiring care due to COVID-19.