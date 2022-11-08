More than a dozen charges laid in GTA drug trafficking investigation

A Toronto-area resident is facing more than a dozen charges in connection with a drug trafficking investigation believed to be connected to a towing operation.

A joint investigation between Ontario Provincial Police and police forces across the Greater Toronto Area into drug trafficking in Mississauga began in October.

According to a news release issued Tuesday morning, investigators executed a search warrant on Nov. 3 at a residence in Mississauga as well as a tow truck connected to the accused.

As a result, police seized a “significant quantity of suspected controlled substances.” This included about 75 LSD tablets, 670 codeine tablets, 390 oxycodone tablets, 10 morphine tablets and six grams of methamphetamine, in addition to nine grams of psilocybin and 360 psilocybin tablets.

Officers say they also found about 30 grams of cannabis and 25 cannabis edibles. More than 500 tablets of other opioids were seized.

Police say the stree value of the substances is about $25,000.

A suspect, identified as 24-year-old Yousif Al-Awad of Mississauga, is facing 18 charges in connection with the investigation, including possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession for the purpose of distributing and possessing cannabis for the purpose o selling.

The charges have not been proven in court.