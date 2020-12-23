The Thames Valley District School Board announced more than a dozen new COVID-19 cases late Tuesday and three outbreaks.

Outbreaks at AB Lucas Secondary School, Davenport Public School and Roch Carrier French Immersion Public School were announced after two cases were reported at each school.

New cases were also reported at:

Clarke Road Secondary School

John Wise Public School

Lord Dorchester Secondary School

Oakridge Secondary School

Rick Hansen Public School (two cases)

Saunders Secondary School

West Oaks French Immersion Public School

The board says all staff, parents and guardians have been notified and the local health units are identifying close contacts and following up.

Only those identified as close contacts will be notified and advised to quarantine for 14 days. A full list of cases can be found here.

Meanwhile the London District Catholic School Board added cases at two elementary schools, Blessed Sacrament in London and Monsignor JH O'Neil in Tillsonburg.

A full list of active cases in the Catholic board is available here.