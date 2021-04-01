More than a dozen flights involving B.C. airports added to COVID-19 exposure list

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control has added more than a dozen flights to its list of COVID-19 exposures.

The most recent additions to the list all either took off from or landed at a B.C. airport between March 18 and 26, and all but one of them were domestic flights.

Details of the affected flights follow.

March 18: Air Canada flight 292 from Vancouver to Fort St. John (rows 29 to 33)

March 21: Air Canada flight 215 from Calgary to Vancouver (rows 19 to 23)

March 21: Air Canada flight 306 from Vancouver to Montreal (rows 23 to 29)

March 22: Air Canada/Jazz flight 8239 from Terrace to Vancouver (rows four to 10)

March 22: Air Canada/Jazz flight 8261 from Vancouver to Nanaimo (rows 17 to 20)

March 22: Air Canada flight 306 from Vancouver to Montreal (rows 25 to 31)

March 23: Air Canada flight 306 from Vancouver to Montreal (rows 12 to 15 and 36 to 42)

March 24: Air Canada flight 123 from Toronto to Vancouver (rows one to five)

March 26: Air Canada flight 106 from Vancouver to Toronto (rows not reported)

March 26: Air Canada flight 202 from Vancouver to Calgary (rows one to seven)

March 26: Air Canada flight 45 from Delhi to Vancouver (rows 36 to 42)

March 26: Air Canada/Jazz flight 8256 from Vancouver to Nanaimo (rows eight to 14)

March 26: Air Canada/Jazz flight 8079 from Vancouver to Victoria (rows 15 to 20)

March 26: Air Canada/Jazz flight 8212 from Prince George to Vancouver (rows 10 to 16)

March 26: WestJet flight 136 from Vancouver to Calgary (rows two to eight and 22 to 28)

March 26: WestJet flight 3387 from Calgary to Kelowna (rows 14 to 20)

Anyone who was on any of the listed flights should self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, seeking testing and self-isolating if any develop.

Passengers who were seated in the rows specified are considered to be at greater risk of contracting the coronavirus because of their proximity to a confirmed case.

Travellers arriving in Canada on international flights are required to self-isolate for 14 days upon arrival. The first three of those days must be spent in a government-approved quarantine hotel awaiting the results of a COVID-19 test taken upon landing.

International travellers bound for Canada are also required to provide proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test before being allowed to board their flights.

No such restrictions exist for domestic travellers, though health officials across the country have been advising against non-essential travel for months.

B.C. health officials do not directly contact everyone who was on a plane with a case of COVID-19 on board. Instead, notifications are posted on the BCCDC website.