More than a dozen trafficking, weapons and death threat charges laid in Bradford break-in

South Simcoe Police have charged a 22-year-old Newmarket man with more than a dozen offences after a lengthy investigation into a break-in in Bradford in April.

The homeowners called police on April 26 when they found someone had entered the home and stole cash and electronics.

They believed they knew who had broke in and that tip led South Simcoe Police to search a Newmarket home Wednesday.

Police say they found a loaded handgun with hollow-point bullets, an airsoft pellet gun, a bulletproof vest, some cocaine, pills, prescription syrup and a quantity of real and counterfeit money.

The man is facing more than a dozen charges, including breach of probation, uttering death threats, possession of property obtained by crime, possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a restricted firearm.