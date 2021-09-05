More than a dozen Whiskas dry cat food products voluntarily recalled

More than a dozen Whiskas dry cat food products are being recalled because some of the raw ingredients didn’t meet the manufacturer's “stringent internal quality specifications.”

Mars Petcare Canada said anyone who bought the affected products should throw out the food and stop feeding it to their cats.

Some of the recalled items include beef-flavoured dry cat food products and several dry food products containing chicken, salmon, and tuna.

More information, including the full list of 14 products covered by the recall, can be found here.

Mars Petcare Canada said the move is “out of an abundance of caution,” no consumer complaints have been received and none of its other products have been affected.

The company also said it’s working with distributors and retailers to ensure affected food products are removed from inventories and no longer sold.