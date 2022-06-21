More than a puddle: Timmins driver escapes sinkhole

It was a close call for a Timmins driver early Monday morning when what looked like a puddle turned out to be a big sinkhole.

Timmins police were called to Bonaventure Street following the incident.

"The driver of the Toyota passenger vehicle escaped without injury," Timmins police said in a news release.

"City crews are actively working on making the necessary repairs. Caution is called for in this area for the time being."

It is unclear what caused the sinkhole.

CTV News has reached out to the City of Timmins for more information and is awaiting a response.

Want more northern Ontario news? Download the free CTV News app.

On Friday, a collapsed sewer line closed Airport Road between Lamminen Avenue and Riverpark Road.

Although crews have temporarily fixed the problem and are planning a permanent repair, the road is closed until further notice, the city said in a tweet.